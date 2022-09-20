Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $11.71 Million Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Kadant makes up about 1.7% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.55% of Kadant worth $11,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 1.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kadant in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Kadant by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kadant by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kadant stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.03. 29,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,639. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.37 and a 12 month high of $240.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 10.84%.

In other news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $573,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Kadant from $248.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

