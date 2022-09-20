Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires 4,000 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 620.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 770,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,514,000 after buying an additional 663,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526,175 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,701,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,072,000 after acquiring an additional 285,161 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 574.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 320,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,586,000 after acquiring an additional 272,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 678,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,393,000 after acquiring an additional 249,129 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,564. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.58.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 34,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $4,970,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,849,727. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 34,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $4,970,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,849,727. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $586,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,819.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 454,694 shares of company stock worth $62,363,942. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

