Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires 3,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for 1.1% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.55.

NYSE TYL traded down $6.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $355.47. 135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,359. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $300.85 and a one year high of $557.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Articles

