Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Short Interest Update

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 368,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 657.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,255. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.38. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.16 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 18.65%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

