Hamlin Capital Management LLC Sells 1,232,830 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 655,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232,830 shares during the period. Sanofi accounts for about 1.3% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $32,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter worth approximately $693,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 10.0% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.3% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 289.9% during the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 210,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after buying an additional 156,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 7.4% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Down 0.6 %

SNY stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $39.49 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.38.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.