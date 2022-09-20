Hamlin Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,483,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,928 shares during the period. Interpublic Group of Companies makes up approximately 2.7% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $68,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG stock opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

