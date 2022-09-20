Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Haleon from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45. Haleon has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

