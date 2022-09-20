Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.03

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.03 and last traded at C$4.03, with a volume of 11575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Acumen Capital lowered shares of Haivision Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Haivision Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Haivision Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.90 million and a P/E ratio of 45.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21.

Haivision Systems Company Profile

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. It offers Makito Series, a range of products designs to encode and decode 4K/UHD HEVC and H.264 video formats, and low latency end-to-end streaming over IP suitable for live and interactive video applications; KB Series, a software encoder and transcoder that delivers high-quality video streaming for resolutions up to 4K/UHD; Kraken, a software-based high-low latency tactical live video encoder and transcoder for video streams to traverse different networks and feed enterprise distribution networks; Haivision Media Platform, a software platform provides low latency and live video distribution; Haivision/CineMassive CineNet, a software platform for situational awareness and real-time decision making in mission-critical command and control environments; Haivision Element Management System, a cloud software-based solution which enables the streamlined management and monitoring of geographically distributed edge devices within a single web-based graphical user interface; Haivision SRT Gateway, a hybrid software-based solution for secure routing of live video streams across different types of IP networks; Haivision Hub, a cloud-based service for live and low latency media routing across the Microsoft Azure network; Haivision Connect, a cloud software as a service platform for delivering live and on-demand content to video portals and web sites; Haivision Connect DVR, a cloud-based service that connects multi-site ministries; and SRT Streaming Protocol that optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks.

Featured Stories

