Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.55

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.55 and last traded at $92.48, with a volume of 127664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.64.

Gulfport Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day moving average of $89.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 5.51.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

