Gulden (NLG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

Gulden (NLG) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $165.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00024680 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00276120 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001017 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002521 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00031434 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.16 or 0.03408614 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official website is www.gulden.com. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

