Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper Sells 2,904 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $182,429.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,132 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $82,783.16.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Guidewire Software stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,819. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.06 and a fifty-two week high of $128.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,197,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,797,000 after purchasing an additional 109,373 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,316,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,421,000 after purchasing an additional 140,725 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,530,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,491,000 after purchasing an additional 286,750 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,135,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,602,000 after purchasing an additional 398,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

