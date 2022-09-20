Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $614.13 million-$614.13 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $648.25 million. Guess’ also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.65-$2.65 EPS.

Guess’ Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $905.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.90.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Guess’ will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.92%.

GES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 902.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 31,209 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

