GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Critical Comparison

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) and GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Stagwell shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Stagwell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stagwell and GTN’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagwell $1.47 billion 1.46 $21.04 million $0.21 34.43 GTN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than GTN.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stagwell and GTN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagwell 0 0 2 0 3.00 GTN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stagwell currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.98%. Given Stagwell’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stagwell is more favorable than GTN.

Profitability

This table compares Stagwell and GTN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagwell 0.91% 2.53% 0.55% GTN N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stagwell beats GTN on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc. provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement. The company also provides media buying and planning services; and strategic insights and guidance services that offers business content, product, communications, and media strategies. In addition, it offers strategy development, advertising creation, live events, cross platform engagement, and social media content services; and leadership, social media, executive positioning and visibility, strategic communication, public relation, and public affair services. Further, the company provides influencer marketing, brand insights, communications technology, and augmented reality services for in-house marketers, as well as tech-driven solutions. Stagwell Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About GTN

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platforms that supply traffic information reports to radio stations. The company offers information reports, such as traffic and news through advertising spots on television and radio networks directly to advertisers, as well as through advertising agencies. Its advertising platform enables advertisers to reach audiences in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

