Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of ASR traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.21. The stock had a trading volume of 40,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $176.77 and a 12 month high of $230.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 37.88%. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 61.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 15.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.