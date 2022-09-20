Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Short Interest Down 15.7% in August

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 521,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Green Dot Stock Performance

NYSE GDOT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 776,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,266. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $52.13. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,578 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 264,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 85,589 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 435,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 145,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 115,824 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Stories

