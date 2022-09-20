Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 9,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 2.9 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.81.

NYSE GPK traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.93. 3,304,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,487. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

