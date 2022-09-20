Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €12.60 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.60 ($12.86) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays set a €16.80 ($17.14) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($14.29) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Grand City Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FRA:GYC opened at €10.78 ($11.00) on Friday. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($16.95) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($20.55). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.28.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

