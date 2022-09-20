GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Short Interest Down 10.3% in August

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,490,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 15,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 20.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1,233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 275.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GDRX shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on GoodRx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GoodRx to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

GoodRx Price Performance

NASDAQ:GDRX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.71. 2,024,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,835. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.68.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading

