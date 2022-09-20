Golden Green Inc. Buys 4,468 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Golden Green Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Global X MLP ETF worth $8,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

MLPA opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.