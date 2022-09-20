Golden Green Inc. Acquires 5,820 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 485.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 192,861 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $370.88 million, a P/E ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 2.47. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

