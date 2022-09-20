Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Short Interest Update

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of GOL stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $4.03. 1,039,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,770. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 14,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

