Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Short Interest Up 12.1% in August

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,680,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 38,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In related news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 1,612,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,104.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,590.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,612,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,104.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Monroe III acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $183,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $438,310 over the last 90 days. 62.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that Globalstar will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
