Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Short Interest Up 12.1% in August

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,680,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 38,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Globalstar

In related news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 1,612,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,104.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,590.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,612,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,104.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Monroe III acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $183,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $438,310 over the last 90 days. 62.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of Globalstar stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.67. 188,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,708,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that Globalstar will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

