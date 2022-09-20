Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Short Interest Down 8.3% in August

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 596,900 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 650,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Global Fashion Group Stock Performance
GLFGF remained flat at $8.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. Global Fashion Group has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60.
Global Fashion Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Fashion Group (GLFGF)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Fashion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Fashion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.