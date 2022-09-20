Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Short Interest Down 8.3% in August

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 596,900 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 650,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Global Fashion Group Stock Performance

GLFGF remained flat at $8.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. Global Fashion Group has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60.

Global Fashion Group Company Profile

Global Fashion Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers products for various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, and kids and sportswear.

