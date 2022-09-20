Global Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:AASP) Stock Price Down 22.3%

Shares of Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Rating) fell 22.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 4,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
Global Acquisitions Trading Down 22.3 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41.
About Global Acquisitions
Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021. Global Acquisitions Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Acquisitions (AASP)
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Global Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.