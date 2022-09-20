Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.71

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 1778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 2.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1,817.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05.
Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 15,015.02%.
About Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.
