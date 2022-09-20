Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.71

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 1778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1,817.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 15,015.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gladstone Commercial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 888.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 239,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after buying an additional 67,714 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 400,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after buying an additional 66,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after buying an additional 60,559 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Articles

