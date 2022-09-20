Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 224,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 883,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 751,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,550,000 after acquiring an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $221.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

