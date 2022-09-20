GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.00 million-$106.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.41 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on GitLab to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on GitLab to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

GTLB stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.24. 13,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,010. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88. GitLab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $3,959,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in GitLab by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

