Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Bought by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Gildan Activewear worth $11,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 100.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gildan Activewear Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE GIL traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,935. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.11.
Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 19.65%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on GIL. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
