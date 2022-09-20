Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Bought by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Gildan Activewear worth $11,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 100.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE GIL traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,935. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $895.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GIL. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.