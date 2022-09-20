Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.15. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

