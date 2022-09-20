Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 862,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.15. The stock had a trading volume of 692,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.15. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $164.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

