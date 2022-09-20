Genshiro (GENS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.12 Million

Genshiro (GENS) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last week, Genshiro has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Genshiro coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Genshiro has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $32,046.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004798 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000383 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00030337 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Genshiro Profile

Genshiro is a coin. It was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Genshiro’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 823,467,505 coins. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @GenshiroDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genshiro is https://reddit.com/r/Equilibrium_DeFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genshiro’s official website is genshiro.equilibrium.io/en.

Genshiro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENS is the native utility token for Genshiro. Its use cases include voting for validators, transaction fees, interest rates, and liquidity for bailouts and collateral (when GENS will become a more established asset).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genshiro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genshiro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genshiro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

