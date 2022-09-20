GamerCoin (GHX) Trading 16.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GamerCoin (GHX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. GamerCoin has a market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $201,078.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin launched on December 10th, 2020. GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,087,501 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. GamerCoin’s official website is gamerhash.io/en.

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The way GamerHash operates is that the users share their computing power by simply running the GamerHash app in the background. The GamerHash app then determines the best cryptocurrency to mine and reward users with cryptocurrency. This can also be used in the in-app store for gift cards of their favourite outlet.GamerCoins (GHX) will be issued and maintained in ERC-20 standard. Ethereum blockchain is more suitable for micropayments than any other popular blockchains and is also offers smart contracts implementation which is in the scope of our further platform development.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

