Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.57. 3,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 74,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.
Galaxy Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57.
Galaxy Resources Company Profile
Galaxy Resources Ltd. engages in production of lithium concentrate and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Australia, Argentina and Canada. The Australia segment includes the development and operation of the Mt Cattlin spodumene mine, and exploration for minerals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galaxy Resources (GALXF)
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.