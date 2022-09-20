Fusion Capital LLC Has $8.44 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 5.2% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.69. 73,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $286.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.44.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,623,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,102,769,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

