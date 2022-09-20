Fusion Capital LLC Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fusion Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.00. 43,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,063. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.69 and a 200 day moving average of $220.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

