Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Short Interest Up 15.9% in August

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter worth $100,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 99,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter worth $979,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FRON stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,356. Frontier Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Frontier Acquisition Company Profile

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

