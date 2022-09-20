Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,879 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $7,657,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $322,939,000 after buying an additional 6,581,901 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $299,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

