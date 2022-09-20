freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €30.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($30.61) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on freenet in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($30.41) target price on freenet in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

freenet Stock Up 0.6 %

FRA FNTN opened at €21.70 ($22.14) on Tuesday. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.29) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($33.59). The company has a fifty day moving average of €22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.57.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

