Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,707,800 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 1,542,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRHLF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC cut shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS FRHLF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. 38,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,582. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $13.97.

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

About Freehold Royalties

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.0705 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

