Frax Share Price Reaches $5.30 (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for about $5.30 or 0.00027196 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $85.89 million and $12.11 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

