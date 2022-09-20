Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Short Interest Up 15.9% in August

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,310,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 15,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $24.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,943. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 36,266 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $163,559.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,178.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 36,266 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $163,559.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,178.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $556,197.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,511.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,802,405 shares of company stock worth $58,887,377. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,938 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,399,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $149,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,595 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

