Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 40.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,342 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on FNV shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,760. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.03. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.