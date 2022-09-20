Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Short Interest Update

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.48. 14,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.36. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.87. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $30.13.
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 44.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 682,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after buying an additional 39,416 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.
Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
