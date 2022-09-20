Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Short Interest Update

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.48. 14,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.36. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.87. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 44.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 109.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 682,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after buying an additional 39,416 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Articles

