Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Short Interest Down 16.3% in August

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the August 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. TheStreet cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FBHS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,972. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $56.86 and a fifty-two week high of $109.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

