Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,060,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 15,430,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 27.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 3.3 %
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
