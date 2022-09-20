Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Short Interest Down 11.4% in August

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.7 days. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of FHTX stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.82. 151,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,086. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $367.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,194.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.97%. The business had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,433,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,701,000 after purchasing an additional 238,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 777,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 538,660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $8,770,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 382,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 62,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FHTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

