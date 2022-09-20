Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the August 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Focus Graphite Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FCSMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. 2,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,380. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34. Focus Graphite has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.97.

About Focus Graphite

(Get Rating)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

