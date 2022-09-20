Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Gap Down to $36.83

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.83, but opened at $35.81. Focus Financial Partners shares last traded at $35.38, with a volume of 549 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FOCS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.56.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $539.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.87 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

