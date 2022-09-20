FlypMe Hits 24-Hour Volume of $122.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (FYP) traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $457,075.94 and $122.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FlypMe

FlypMe’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me.

FlypMe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

