Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF) Lowered to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Flow Beverage Price Performance
Shares of Flow Beverage stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.38. Flow Beverage has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.11.
Flow Beverage Company Profile
