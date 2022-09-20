Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF) Lowered to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Flow Beverage stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.38. Flow Beverage has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.11.

Flow Beverage Corp., a health and wellness focused beverage company, produces and distributes original, flavored, unflavored, and collagen-infused alkaline spring water in the United States and Canada. The company's spring water available in natural flavours, such as blackberry+hibiscus, grapefruit+elderflower, strawberry+rose, watermelon+lime, cucumber+mint, lemon+ginger, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber, peach+blueberry, blood orange, meyer lemon, pomegranate, elderberry, citrus, and cherry.

